Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.12.2017 / 18:04



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Strehl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

USU Software AG


b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
20.955 EUR 5238.75 EUR
20.99 EUR 10495.00 EUR
20.795 EUR 10397.50 EUR
20.795 EUR 10397.50 EUR
21.00 EUR 5250.00 EUR
21.44 EUR 5360.00 EUR
21.44 EUR 5360.00 EUR
21.44 EUR 5360.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
21.03955 EUR 57858.75 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: STUTTGART
MIC: XSTU














Language: English
Company: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
39327  07.12.2017 


