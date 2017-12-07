







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Udo

Last name(s):

Strehl



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

USU Software AG





b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0BVU28





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.903 EUR





5232.50 EUR



20.817 EUR





5204.25 EUR



20.76 EUR





5190.00 EUR



20.79 EUR





10395.00 EUR



20.906 EUR





6271.80 EUR



20.998 EUR





4199.60 EUR



21.197 EUR





5299.25 EUR



21.435 EUR





5358.75 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

20.95607 EUR





47151.15 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-06; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

FRANKFURT

MIC:

XFRA



