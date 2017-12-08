DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





08.12.2017 / 09:57





Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2018

German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE

English: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2018

German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE

English: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en





