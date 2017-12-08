DGAP-AFR: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


08.12.2017 / 09:57


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2018
German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE
English: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2018
German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE
English: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en














Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

Riethorst 2

30659 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com





 
