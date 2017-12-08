DGAP-AFR: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


08.12.2017 / 10:15


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 11, 2018
German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE
English: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2018
German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE
English: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en














Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

Riethorst 2

30659 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com





 
