Today, our majority shareholders LIVIA Corporate Development SE, HDI Vier CE GmbH and Edelweiß Holding GmbH notified us that the intended placement of up to 18,000,000 shares was canceled.



About AlzChem Group AG



AlzChem Group AG is a vertically integrated manufacturer of various chemical products based on the NCN chain. These are products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding that are used in a wide variety of different industries. The company has a leading position in select niche markets, including the markets for feed additives and food supplements. The strategic focus of growth and the main focus of its extensive research and development are on the business segment Specialty Chemicals. The company has around 1,500 employees at four sites in Germany and three other sites abroad.

















