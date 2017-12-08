DGAP-Adhoc: AlzChem Group AG: Intended secondary placement of shares canceled

Today, our majority shareholders LIVIA Corporate Development SE, HDI Vier CE GmbH and Edelweiß Holding GmbH notified us that the intended placement of up to 18,000,000 shares was canceled.

About AlzChem Group AG

AlzChem Group AG is a vertically integrated manufacturer of various chemical products based on the NCN chain. These are products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding that are used in a wide variety of different industries. The company has a leading position in select niche markets, including the markets for feed additives and food supplements. The strategic focus of growth and the main focus of its extensive research and development are on the business segment Specialty Chemicals. The company has around 1,500 employees at four sites in Germany and three other sites abroad.










Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG

Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32

83308 Trostberg

Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A0AHT46
WKN: A0AHT4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart





 
