DGAP-Adhoc: Vtion Wireless Technology AG: Frankfurt Stock Exchange decides on delisting of the shares with effect as of 13 December 2017

Vtion Wireless Technology AG: Frankfurt Stock Exchange decides on delisting of the shares with effect as of 13 December 2017


08-Dec-2017 / 16:33 CET/CEST


Frankfurt, 8 December 2017. Today the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) has revoked the admission of the shares of Vtion Wireless Technology AG (ISIN DE000CHEN993) to the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange upon application of the Company. The management board of the FWB published the revocation today on its website according to section 44 para. 6 of the Stock Exchange Rules and Regulations of the FWB (BörsO FWB). According to section 44 para 3 sentence 1 BörsO FWB the revocation will become effective three days after the publication, thus at the end of the 13 December 2017. Afterwards it will not be possible to trade the shares of the company on the stock exchange.



 



For further information, please contact:


Vtion Wireless Technology AG

Yao Sun, phone: +49 (0)69 710 456 245, yao.sun@vtion.de

or visit the company website at: www.vtion.de



 




 







Language: English
Company: Vtion Wireless Technology AG

Westhafenplatz 1 (Westfalen Tower)

60327 Frankfurt

Germany
Phone: +49 69 710 456 245
Fax: +49 69 710 456 248
E-mail: ir@vtion.de
Internet: www.vtion.de
ISIN: DE000CHEN993
WKN: CHEN99
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
