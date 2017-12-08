DGAP-Adhoc: Vtion Wireless Technology AG: Frankfurt Stock Exchange decides on delisting of the shares with effect as of 13 December 2017
2017. december 08., péntek, 16:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vtion Wireless Technology AG / Key word(s): Delisting
Frankfurt, 8 December 2017. Today the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) has revoked the admission of the shares of Vtion Wireless Technology AG (ISIN DE000CHEN993) to the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange upon application of the Company. The management board of the FWB published the revocation today on its website according to section 44 para. 6 of the Stock Exchange Rules and Regulations of the FWB (BörsO FWB). According to section 44 para 3 sentence 1 BörsO FWB the revocation will become effective three days after the publication, thus at the end of the 13 December 2017. Afterwards it will not be possible to trade the shares of the company on the stock exchange.
For further information, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vtion Wireless Technology AG
|Westhafenplatz 1 (Westfalen Tower)
|60327 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 710 456 245
|Fax:
|+49 69 710 456 248
|E-mail:
|ir@vtion.de
|Internet:
|www.vtion.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CHEN993
|WKN:
|CHEN99
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
637321 08-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG führt exklusive Verhandlung mit Corporate Compliance Cloudanbieter und beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Privatplatzierung
[2017.12.04. 12:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG:
[2017.12.04. 12:19]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with high investment activity in the third quarter
[2017.11.15. 08:00]