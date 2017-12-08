DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vtion Wireless Technology AG / Key word(s): Delisting





Vtion Wireless Technology AG: Frankfurt Stock Exchange decides on delisting of the shares with effect as of 13 December 2017





08-Dec-2017 / 16:33 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Vtion Wireless Technology AG





Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Vtion Wireless Technology AG: Frankfurt Stock Exchange decides on delisting of the shares with effect as of the end of 13 December 2017

Frankfurt, 8 December 2017. Today the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) has revoked the admission of the shares of Vtion Wireless Technology AG (ISIN DE000CHEN993) to the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange upon application of the Company. The management board of the FWB published the revocation today on its website according to section 44 para. 6 of the Stock Exchange Rules and Regulations of the FWB (BörsO FWB). According to section 44 para 3 sentence 1 BörsO FWB the revocation will become effective three days after the publication, thus at the end of the 13 December 2017. Afterwards it will not be possible to trade the shares of the company on the stock exchange.

For further information, please contact:





Vtion Wireless Technology AG



Yao Sun, phone: +49 (0)69 710 456 245, yao.sun@vtion.de



or visit the company website at: www.vtion.de