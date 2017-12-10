DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Peter Bosz - Peter Stöger takes over until end of the season in the first instance
2017. december 10., vasárnap, 12:02
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has parted company with head coach Peter Bosz with immediate effect as a result of an internal analysis of the recent sportive development; the same applies for the assistant coaches Hendrie Krüzen and Albert Capellas Herms.
The Austrian Peter Stöger becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund with immediate effect. He will be accompanied by Manfred Schmid and former BVB player Jörg Heinrich as assistant coaches. The parties have agreed on a contractual term until 30.06.2018 each.
Dortmund, December 10th, 2017
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
