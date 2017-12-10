DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Peter Bosz - Peter Stöger takes over until end of the season in the first instance

2017. december 10., vasárnap, 12:02





DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Peter Bosz - Peter Stöger takes over until end of the season in the first instance


10.12.2017 / 12:02



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has parted company with head coach Peter Bosz with immediate effect as a result of an internal analysis of the recent sportive development; the same applies for the assistant coaches Hendrie Krüzen and Albert Capellas Herms.

 

The Austrian Peter Stöger becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund with immediate effect. He will be accompanied by Manfred Schmid and former BVB player Jörg Heinrich as assistant coaches. The parties have agreed on a contractual term until 30.06.2018 each. 

 

Dortmund, December 10th, 2017

 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations













10.12.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




637415  10.12.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=637415&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum