DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Siemens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





11.12.2017 / 16:35





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Siemens Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: November 29, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 29, 2017

German: http://www.siemens.com/investor/de/finanzberichte.php

English: http://www.siemens.com/investor/en/financials.php

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: November 29, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 29, 2017

German: http://www.siemens.com/investor/de/finanzberichte.php

English: http://www.siemens.com/investor/en/financials.php





11.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

