MorphoSys AG





MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





11.12.2017 / 16:47





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MorphoSys AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2018

German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2018

German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018

German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

