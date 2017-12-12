DGAP-AFR: MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

MorphoSys AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2018
German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte
English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 06, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: November 06, 2018
German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte
English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports














Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
