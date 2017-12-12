DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves cash capital increase





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





Not to be distributed, published or passed on in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other countries in which such a publication could be unlawful.

Linz, 11.12.2017. The Managing Board of Fabasoft AG (Register No. 98699x) today resolved a capital increase against cash contributions amounting up to 10% of the current share capital excluding subscription rights. Based on the authorisation granted by § 4 (5) of the Articles of Association of Fabasoft AG and the available authorised capital, the share capital of Fabasoft AG is to be increased by up to EUR 1,000,000 against cash contributions by issuance of up to a total of 1,000,000 new voting no-par bearer shares. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board of Fabasoft AG.

The new shares carry full entitlement to dividends in the fiscal year 2017/2018 and are to be offered to institutional investors by means of a private placement without a prospectus. The exact number of shares to be issued and the placement price will be determined within the framework of an accelerated bookbuilding process. Whereby the placement price will be based on the weighted average stock exchange closing price of the Fabasoft AG share (XETRA) and will not be significantly below this.

The new shares are to be admitted to trading without a prospectus on the regulated market segment (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The actual implementation of the capital increase, the volume of the capital increase and the final placement price are subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board.

Furthermore, the majority shareholder of Fabasoft AG, Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, has declared its willingness to sell up to another 800,000 of the shares it holds at the discretion of the issuing bank, M.M. Warburg & Co (AG &Co.) KGaA, to qualified investors at the placement price still to be determined by the company, should the capital increase be heavily oversubscribed. The shares will only be sold to such qualified investors who it would not be possible to take into consideration during the placement of the capital increase, or not completely, due to any oversubscription. Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung expects that this will lead to greater liquidity of the Fabasoft share in stock exchange trading. Whereby Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung currently holds approximately 67.19 %, 4.9 % thereof indirect via FB Beteiligungen GmbH, of Fabasoft AG shares, without taking the capital increase into account.

PLEASE NOTE

Not to be distributed or published in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other countries in which such a publication could be unlawful. The distribution of this publication may be subject to statutory restrictions in some countries and for this reason any person in possession of this document or the information it includes should familiarise him/herself and comply with any such restrictions. Non-compliance with such restrictions could constitute a violation of capital market regulations in such countries.



This announcement constitutes neither an offer nor a solicitation to submit a bid for the purchase of Fabasoft AG securities in the United States of America, Austria, Germany or any other country. Neither this publication nor its contents may be used as the basis for an offer in any country whatsoever. The securities mentioned in the announcement have not been and will not be registered in compliance with the United States Securities Act from 1933 in its amended version (the "Securities Act") and may neither be offered nor sold in the United States of America in the absence of registration with or exemption from the registration requirement of the Securities Act. The securities will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.



In the United Kingdom any offer is directed solely at (i) professional investors who fall under Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 in its amended version (hereinafter referred to as the "Order") or (ii) such persons who fall under Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc., all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This publication is directed solely at Relevant Persons. It must not be acted on or relied on by any other persons. Any investment or investment opportunity mentioned in this publication is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the term "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (including all amendments thereto, in particular the 2010 Directive Amending the Prospectus Directive, to the extent implemented in a Relevant Member State).



No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities, their acquisition or distribution of this announcement in any countries in which this is not permitted. Any person who comes into possession of this publication is required to familiarise him/herself and comply with any such restrictions.

Linz, 11 December 2017

The Managing Board of Fabasoft AG

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code

FAAS.DE)

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board