DGAP-Adhoc: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves cash capital increase
2017. december 11., hétfő, 17:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Not to be distributed, published or passed on in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other countries in which such a publication could be unlawful.
Linz, 11.12.2017. The Managing Board of Fabasoft AG (Register No. 98699x) today resolved a capital increase against cash contributions amounting up to 10% of the current share capital excluding subscription rights. Based on the authorisation granted by § 4 (5) of the Articles of Association of Fabasoft AG and the available authorised capital, the share capital of Fabasoft AG is to be increased by up to EUR 1,000,000 against cash contributions by issuance of up to a total of 1,000,000 new voting no-par bearer shares. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board of Fabasoft AG.
The new shares carry full entitlement to dividends in the fiscal year 2017/2018 and are to be offered to institutional investors by means of a private placement without a prospectus. The exact number of shares to be issued and the placement price will be determined within the framework of an accelerated bookbuilding process. Whereby the placement price will be based on the weighted average stock exchange closing price of the Fabasoft AG share (XETRA) and will not be significantly below this.
The new shares are to be admitted to trading without a prospectus on the regulated market segment (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The actual implementation of the capital increase, the volume of the capital increase and the final placement price are subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board.
Furthermore, the majority shareholder of Fabasoft AG, Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, has declared its willingness to sell up to another 800,000 of the shares it holds at the discretion of the issuing bank, M.M. Warburg & Co (AG &Co.) KGaA, to qualified investors at the placement price still to be determined by the company, should the capital increase be heavily oversubscribed. The shares will only be sold to such qualified investors who it would not be possible to take into consideration during the placement of the capital increase, or not completely, due to any oversubscription. Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung expects that this will lead to greater liquidity of the Fabasoft share in stock exchange trading. Whereby Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung currently holds approximately 67.19 %, 4.9 % thereof indirect via FB Beteiligungen GmbH, of Fabasoft AG shares, without taking the capital increase into account.
PLEASE NOTE
Not to be distributed or published in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other countries in which such a publication could be unlawful. The distribution of this publication may be subject to statutory restrictions in some countries and for this reason any person in possession of this document or the information it includes should familiarise him/herself and comply with any such restrictions. Non-compliance with such restrictions could constitute a violation of capital market regulations in such countries.
Linz, 11 December 2017
The Managing Board of Fabasoft AG
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
FAAS.DE)
Linz, 11 December 2017
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162--609
|E-mail:
|Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
637807 11-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG führt exklusive Verhandlung mit Corporate Compliance Cloudanbieter und beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Privatplatzierung
[2017.12.04. 12:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG:
[2017.12.04. 12:19]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with high investment activity in the third quarter
[2017.11.15. 08:00]