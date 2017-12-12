







Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





11.12.2017 / 18:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Title: Dr

Dr

First name:

Jalal

Last name(s):

Bagherli







2. Reason for the notification





a) Position / status



Position:

Member of the management team











b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





a) Name



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.











b) LEI



529900QA2LORU6646N15









4. Details of the transaction(s)





a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type:

Share

ISIN:

GB0059822006











b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase of shares











c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.97 EUR

5,000EUR











d) Aggregated information



Price

Aggregated volume

22.97 EUR

5,000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction



2017-12-08











f) Place of the transaction



Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XTRA







4. Details of the transaction(s)





a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type:

Share

ISIN:

GB0059822006







b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase of shares











c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.09 EUR

5,000 EUR











d) Aggregated information



Price

Aggregated volume

23.09 EUR

5,000 EUR











e) Date of the transaction



2017-12-11











f) Place of the transaction



Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XTRA



























