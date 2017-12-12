DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Fabasoft AG: Shares from the cash capital increase placed successfully





11-Dec-2017





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linz, 11.12.2017. Fabasoft AG has today successfully concluded the announced capital increase excluding subscription rights. As a result of the placement of 1,000,000 new shares with institutional investors, the share capital of EUR 10,000,000 will be increased to stand at EUR 11,000,000. The placement price of each new no-par share was EUR 12.30. The placement price was therefore approximately less than 5 % under the weighted average stock exchange closing price the last five days of trading of the Fabasoft AG share (XETRA). The new shares were placed with qualified investors by way of a private placement as part of an accelerated bookbuilidng process. The transaction was supported by M.M.Warburg & Co (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

Fabasoft AG received gross issuing proceeds of approximately EUR 12.3 million from the cash capital increase. The transaction was several times oversubscribed.

Due to the great demand during the placement of the new shares, the majority shareholder of Fabasoft AG, Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, declared its willingness to sell 800,000 of the shares it holds at the placement price to qualified investors not taken into consideration during the placement. Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung expects that this will lead to greater liquidity of the Fabasoft share in stock exchange trading. As a result of this and due to the issue of the new shares, the shareholding of Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung will be reduced to 49.35 %, not considering the shares indirectly held via FB Beteiligungen GmbH in the amount of 4.45 %.

The funds gained through this capital increase are to be used to strengthen the equity base and to promote the growth and development of the company.

PLEASE NOTE

Not to be distributed or published in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other countries in which such a publication could be unlawful. The distribution of this publication may be subject to statutory restrictions in some countries and for this reason any person in possession of this document or the information it includes should familiarise him/herself and comply with any such restrictions. Non-compliance with such restrictions could constitute a violation of capital market regulations in such countries.



This announcement constitutes neither an offer nor a solicitation to submit a bid for the purchase of Fabasoft AG securities in the United States of America, Austria, Germany or any other country. Neither this publication nor its contents may be used as the basis for an offer in any country whatsoever. The securities mentioned in the announcement have not been and will not be registered in compliance with the United States Securities Act from 1933 in its amended version (the "Securities Act") and may neither be offered nor sold in the United States of America in the absence of registration with or exemption from the registration requirement of the Securities Act. The securities will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.



In the United Kingdom any offer is directed solely at (i) professional investors who fall under Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 in its amended version (hereinafter referred to as the "Order") or (ii) such persons who fall under Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc., all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This publication is directed solely at Relevant Persons. It must not be acted on or relied on by any other persons. Any investment or investment opportunity mentioned in this publication is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the term "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (including all amendments thereto, in particular the 2010 Directive Amending the Prospectus Directive, to the extent implemented in a Relevant Member State).



No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities, their acquisition or distribution of this announcement in any countries in which this is not permitted. Any person who comes into possession of this publication is required to familiarise him/herself and comply with any such restrictions.

Linz, 11.12.2017

The Managing Board of Fabasoft AG

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code

FAAS.DE)

Linz, 11 December 2017

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board