DGAP-Adhoc: Fabasoft AG: Shares from the cash capital increase placed successfully
2017. december 11., hétfő, 21:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Not to be distributed or published or passed on in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other countries in which such a publication could be unlawful.
Linz, 11.12.2017. Fabasoft AG has today successfully concluded the announced capital increase excluding subscription rights. As a result of the placement of 1,000,000 new shares with institutional investors, the share capital of EUR 10,000,000 will be increased to stand at EUR 11,000,000. The placement price of each new no-par share was EUR 12.30. The placement price was therefore approximately less than 5 % under the weighted average stock exchange closing price the last five days of trading of the Fabasoft AG share (XETRA). The new shares were placed with qualified investors by way of a private placement as part of an accelerated bookbuilidng process. The transaction was supported by M.M.Warburg & Co (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.
Fabasoft AG received gross issuing proceeds of approximately EUR 12.3 million from the cash capital increase. The transaction was several times oversubscribed.
Due to the great demand during the placement of the new shares, the majority shareholder of Fabasoft AG, Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, declared its willingness to sell 800,000 of the shares it holds at the placement price to qualified investors not taken into consideration during the placement. Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung expects that this will lead to greater liquidity of the Fabasoft share in stock exchange trading. As a result of this and due to the issue of the new shares, the shareholding of Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung will be reduced to 49.35 %, not considering the shares indirectly held via FB Beteiligungen GmbH in the amount of 4.45 %.
The funds gained through this capital increase are to be used to strengthen the equity base and to promote the growth and development of the company.
Linz, 11.12.2017
The Managing Board of Fabasoft AG
