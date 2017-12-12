Dear Sirs and Madams,

Under referral to the notification according to sec. 21 WpHG dated 24 November 2017, Chindex Hong Kong Limited herewith announces on behalf of itself as well as on behalf of the following persons/entities subject to the notification obligation according to section 21 WpHG,

- Mr. Guo GuangChang,

- Fosun International Holdings Limited,

- Fosun Holdings Limited,

- Fosun International Limited,

- Shanghai Fosun High Technology (Group) Co., Limited,

- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Limited,

- Ample Up Limited,

- Chindex Medical Limited, and

- Chindex Export Limited

that Chindex Hong Kong Limited acquired 12.04967 % of the voting rights in curasan AG, Lindigstraße 4, 63801 Kleinostheim (ISIN DE0005494538). The threshold of 10 % was exceeded due to Chindex Hong Kong Limited"s acquisition of shares in curasan AG issued in the course of the recent capital increase effective as of 22 November 2017.

With regard to the purpose of the acquisition of voting rights, Chindex Hong Kong Limited hereby provides the following information according to sec. 27a para. 1 WpHG:

1.) The acquisition of voting rights that led to the thresholds being exceeded primarily is aimed at the realization of strategic objectives.

2.) No decision to acquire or otherwise obtain additional voting rights in curasan AG has been taken to date. However, it cannot be excluded to consider obtaining further voting rights in future. Accordingly, the right to acquire voting rights in curasan AG in the next twelve months is reserved.

3.) Other than nominating a member of the supervisory board, there are no plans to exercise influence over the composition of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of curasan AG and no influence above or beyond the exercise of voting rights at the general meetings of curasan AG is sought.

4.) No material change to the capital structure of curasan AG is sought, particularly with regard to the debt/equity ratio and the dividend policy of curasan AG.

The acquisition has been funded with equity capital.

___________________________

(Chindex Hong Kong Limited)