

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AG





Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





12.12.2017 / 12:11





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Scout24 AG



Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15



81673 Munich



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

consequent decrease of Trading Book holdings below 5%



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

UBS Group AG

Zurich

Switzerland



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

06 Dec 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

0.54 %

1.15 %

1.69 %

107600000

Previous notification

5.83 %

0.13 %

5.96 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE000A12DM80

0

577051

0 %

0.54 %

Total

577051

0.54 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall of lent shares



at any time

104063

0.10 %

Right to substitute shares delivered as collaterals



at any time

1134750

1.05 %

Right of Use over shares



at any time

836

0.00 %





Total

1239649

1.15 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS O"Connor Limited

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Switzerland AG

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

























12.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



