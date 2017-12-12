DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that a Form 6-K Report of Foreign Private

Issuer pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the Securities Exchange Act

of 1934 for the month ended December 31, 2017 was filed with the United

States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) providing notice to the

NASDAQ Global Select Market that the Company intends to voluntarily delist

its common shares, par value EUR 0.01 per share, from NASDAQ, intends to

subsequently list such common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:

https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/financial-reports#docs_o=R

eport Release Date,Descending&docs_Report Release Date=





