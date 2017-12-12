DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. december 12., kedd, 12:00





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]


QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


12.12.2017 / 12:00


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that a Form 6-K Report of Foreign Private
Issuer pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934 for the month ended December 31, 2017 was filed with the United
States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) providing notice to the
NASDAQ Global Select Market that the Company intends to voluntarily delist
its common shares, par value EUR 0.01 per share, from NASDAQ, intends to
subsequently list such common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:
https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/financial-reports#docs_o=R
eport Release Date,Descending&docs_Report Release Date=














12.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




637709  12.12.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=637709&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum