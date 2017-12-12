DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Upgraded rating by Standard & Poor"s

2017. december 12., kedd, 14:07





DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Rating


ADLER Real Estate AG: Upgraded rating by Standard & Poor"s


12.12.2017 / 14:07



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ADLER Real Estate AG



Upgraded rating by Standard & Poor"s



Corporate rating raised to "BB/Positive Outlook"



Berlin, December 12, 2017: The internationally renowned rating agency Standard & Poor"s Ratings Services has today raised its long-term corporate credit rating of ADLER Real Estate AG from "BB/Stable Outlook" to "BB/Positive Outlook" in the course of its annual revision.



The successful issuance of its EUR 800 million unsecured corporate bond enables ADLER Real Estate AG to buy back the majority of its secured debt "Schuldscheindarlehen", thus significantly improving the ratio of its unencumbered assets. Also, as a result of the successful refinancing, the weighted average cost of debt decreases from 3.7 percent at the beginning of the year to 2.7 percent - greatly outperforming the target of 3.5 percent which ADLER had originally set for 2017. This reduction in interest expenses generates c. EUR 11.0 million in additional FFO on an annualised basis bringing the Company"s FFO Yield to c. 5.1 percent. Given these significant improvements in the financial metrics, the recent measures and the new focus of ADLER"s financial policy, Standard & Poor"s has set ADLER on positive watch.



Arndt Krienen, chairman of the management board, said: "During the course of this year we have managed to improve our rating by several times from BB-/positive to BB/Positive. This is important for both the holders of our corporate bonds, but also for our shareholders."



The detailed rating is available on the website of Standard & Poor"s under www.standardandpoors.com .



For enquiries, please contact:



Dr Rolf-Dieter Grass

Head of Corporate Communication

ADLER Real Estate AG

Telephone: +49 (30) 2000 914 29
r.grass@adler-ag.com















12.12.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 30 398 018 10
Fax: +49 30 639 61 92 28
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
Indices: SDAX, GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




638193  12.12.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=638193&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum