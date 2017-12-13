DGAP-Adhoc: Axel Springer SE: Axel Springer SE intends the sale of its stake in aufeminin S.A.
2017. december 12., kedd, 18:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Axel Springer SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Strategic Company Decision
Today a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE and Télévision Française 1 S.A. signed an agreement according to which Axel Springer shall have the option to sell its 78.43% stake in aufeminin S.A. to Télévision Française 1 S.A. It is envisaged to conclude a binding sale and purchase agreement after completion of the legally required information and consultation procedure of the works council of aufeminin S.A. At the level of Télévision Française 1 S.A. such consultation procedure has been completed already. The price per share amounts to EUR 38.74 and the aggregate purchase price amounts to EUR 286.1 million. This corresponds to a premium of 45.7% on the closing price as of December 8th 2017. Until the closing the price per share would be increased monthly by an interest rate customary to such transactions. aufeminin-group offers digital products and subscriptions on topics such as fashion, beauty, lifestyle, cooking and health. aufeminin-group is part of the Marketing Media segment of Axel Springer SE. The shares of aufeminin S.A. are listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris stock exchange.
Completion of the transaction will require clearance by the competent cartel authorities.
Axel Springer SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Axel Springer SE
|Axel-Springer-Straße 65
|10888 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2591-77421
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2591-77422
|E-mail:
|ir@axelspringer.de
|Internet:
|www.axelspringer.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005501357, DE0005754238,
|WKN:
|550135, 575423,
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
638365 12-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
