12-Dec-2017 / 18:46 CET/CEST





Today a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE and Télévision Française 1 S.A. signed an agreement according to which Axel Springer shall have the option to sell its 78.43% stake in aufeminin S.A. to Télévision Française 1 S.A. It is envisaged to conclude a binding sale and purchase agreement after completion of the legally required information and consultation procedure of the works council of aufeminin S.A. At the level of Télévision Française 1 S.A. such consultation procedure has been completed already. The price per share amounts to EUR 38.74 and the aggregate purchase price amounts to EUR 286.1 million. This corresponds to a premium of 45.7% on the closing price as of December 8th 2017. Until the closing the price per share would be increased monthly by an interest rate customary to such transactions. aufeminin-group offers digital products and subscriptions on topics such as fashion, beauty, lifestyle, cooking and health. aufeminin-group is part of the Marketing Media segment of Axel Springer SE. The shares of aufeminin S.A. are listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris stock exchange.

Completion of the transaction will require clearance by the competent cartel authorities.

