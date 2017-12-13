DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt





mybet Holding SE: New convertible bonds 2017/2020 with a nominal value of EUR 2.2 million placed. Decision to carry out a buy back offer for existing convertible bond 2015/2020.





Berlin, 12 December 2017. Based on the available information on the preliminary result of the placement process the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of mybet Holding SE in a joint meeting today have decided to issue debentures of a new convertible bond (convertible bond 2017/2020) with a nominal value of EUR 2,226,800, correspondingly up to 22,268 debentures, with each single debenture having a nominal value of EUR 100.00. The new, non-subordinate and collateralized convertible bond 2017/2020 carries an interest rate of 6.25 percent per year and will be issued according to the terms and conditions of the convertible bond as of 23 November 2017. By this placement mybet Holding SE will presumably receive gross proceeds amounting to EUR 2.2 million.

The Management Board reserves the right to issue further debentures of the convertible bond 2017/2020 to possibly interested investors at a later point in time by way of a follow-up placement until the maximum volume of the bond of EUR 4.99 million is partially or fully reached.

After the placement of the convertible bond 2017/2020 the Management Board expects the group liquidity of mybet Group as of the end of the year 2017 to be at around EUR 1.0 million.

Also today the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of mybet Holding SE decided in their joint meeting to make a voluntary public buyback offer to the creditors of the already issued convertible bond 2015/2020 (ISIN DE000A1X3GJ8). The currently outstanding volume of this convertible bond is EUR 1,768,000. The mybet Holding SE will offer to the creditors a buyback price of 105 percent of the nominal value of each single debenture plus accrued interest from the period between 11 December 2017 until the day of repayment. The complete offer documents for this buyback offer will be published by mybet Holding SE within the upcoming days in the German Federal Gazette and on the website www.mybet-se.com. The convertible bond 2015/2020 is collateralized with a cash deposit of EUR 1,768,000 acting as collateral. After the completion of the buyback offer a share of this collateral will be released and paid back to mybet Holding SE. The size of this share will correspond to the nominal value of debentures from the convertible bond 2015/2020 that creditors transfer back to mybet Holding SE in the course of the buyback process.

Notifying company:



mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A0JRU67, Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard



mybet Holding SE convertible bond 2015/2020, ISIN DE000A1X3GJ8, Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market

Notifying person:



Sebastian Bucher, Manager Investor & Public Relations



