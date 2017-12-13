DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Forecast 2018
2017. december 13., szerda, 07:20
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Forecast
The Management Board of Wirecard AG is forecasting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2018 in a bandwidth of between EUR 510 million to EUR 535 million.
Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indices:
|TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
638461 13-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]