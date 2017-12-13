DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Forecast 2018

2017. december 13., szerda, 07:20





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Forecast


Wirecard AG: Forecast 2018


13-Dec-2017 / 07:20 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Management Board of Wirecard AG is forecasting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2018 in a bandwidth of between EUR 510 million to EUR 535 million. 



Contact:

Iris Stöckl

VP Corp.Com./IR

Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY







Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
