Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München



WKN 843002



ISIN DE0008430026



Disclosure according to Section 2 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



The Board of Management of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re") resolved on 15 March 2017 that

up to 11 million Munich Re shares (ISIN DE0008430026) will be acquired for

a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of EUR 1

billion via the stock exchange in the period between 27 April 2017 and, at

the latest, the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2018.



The shares may also be acquired using derivatives in the form of put

options, call options or a combination of both in accordance with the

authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017. The

Company may acquire own shares up to a maximum of 5% of the share capital

at the time of the authorisation (26 April 2017) using options. If shares

are bought back using options, the purchase price to be paid shall be the

option exercise price (excluding incidental expenses).



The Board of Management is thus availing itself of the authorisation to buy

back shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017.



The buy-back for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental

expenses) of EUR 1 billion shall be carried out in several tranches. A

third tranche with a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental

expenses) of up to EUR 366.426.980 will be carried out in the period

between 14 December 2017 and 06 April 2018 at the latest at the conditions

stated below.



The buy-back will be carried out in accordance with Articles 5, 14 and 15

of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the

Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the rules of Commission

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council

with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable

to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (hereinafter: EU

Regulation 2016/1052), with the exception of Article 2 para. 1 a) of EU

Regulation 2016/1052. The buy-back may be carried out on behalf of and for

the account of Munich Re using one or more independent banks. The banks are

obliged to carry out the acquisition of Munich Re shares in keeping with

the above-mentioned rules and to comply with the provisions of the Annual

General Meeting authorisation of 26 April 2017.



The banks will make their decisions regarding the timing of share

acquisitions independently of and without influence by Munich Re, according

to Article 4 para. 2 b) of EU Regulation 2016/1052. Munich Re will thus not

exercise control over the banks" decisions in this respect. The Board of

Management may stop the share buy-back programme and - subject to the

insider trading rules of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European

Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 - resume it at any time.



In particular, the banks are obliged to observe the trading conditions of

Article 3 of EU Regulation 2016/1052 and the conditions of this share buyback

programme.



The own shares acquired may be used for all legally admissible purposes

authorised by the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017.



Independent of the present share buy-back programme, companies of the

Munich Re Group buy and sell own shares to a minor extent on an ongoing

basis for employee share programmes and to safeguard stock appreciation

rights from the long-term incentive plan for the Board of Management and

top executives. In so doing, they comply with the conditions of the

authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017.



The transactions will be published according to EU Regulation 2016/1052;

Munich Re will provide regular information on the progress of the share

buy-back programme at www.munichre.com.



Munich, 13 December 2017



The Board of Management

