Air Berlin Finance B.V.: Proposed acquisition of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH by Deutsche Lufthansa group has failed





13-Dec-2017





Proposed acquisition of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH by Deutsche Lufthansa group has failed - Air Berlin is looking into alternative realisation opportunities for NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)

Amsterdam, 13 December 2017 - Against the background that a clearance by the EU Commission of the proposed acquisition of the Austrian NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH in Phase 1 of the merger control procedure is not to be expected, the involved entities of the Deutsche Lufthansa group today have informed the involved entities of the Air Berlin group that the closing of the purchase agreement signed in October 2017 has failed in respect of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH.

The Air Berlin group is currently looking into alternative realisation opportunities for NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH.

Further, the involved entities of the Deutsche Lufthansa group have reported that the closing of the purchase agreement with respect to Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter mbH is to be maintained. The purchase price for the acquisition of Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter mbH in an amount of approximately EUR 18 million will be subject to adjustments upon closing of the transaction and must be used essentially for a repayment of the priority loan granted by KfW. This part of the transaction continues to be subject to regulatory approvals.

Michelle Johnson, Director



E-mail: ir@airberlin.com

Air Berlin Finance B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands