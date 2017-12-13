DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical lowers its 2017 forecast
2017. december 13., szerda, 16:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
CompuGroup Medical has today lowered its revenue and profit forecast for the current fiscal year.
The reason for lowering the forecast is a delay of the roll-out of the Telematics Infrastructure in Germany. Despite having more than 11.000 orders and with a fast and successful ramp-up of deliveries, CGM could not schedule with the customers the expected number of installations in the final weeks of 2017. The orders not delivered in 2017 will be installed at the beginning of 2018.
In light of these developments, the Management Board has lowered its financial forecast for the year 2017. It now expects revenue between EUR 580 million and EUR 590 million (previously: EUR 600 to 630 million) and EBITDA between EUR 125 million and EUR 130 million (previously: EUR 138 to 150 million).
Responsible person for this notification: Christian B. Teig (CFO)
Contact:
Christian B. Teig
T +49 261 8000 6200
Email: investor@cgm.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)261 8000 6200
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005437305
|WKN:
|543730
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
638721 13-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]