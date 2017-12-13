DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





CompuGroup Medical lowers its 2017 forecast





13-Dec-2017 / 16:15 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







CompuGroup Medical has today lowered its revenue and profit forecast for the current fiscal year.







The reason for lowering the forecast is a delay of the roll-out of the Telematics Infrastructure in Germany. Despite having more than 11.000 orders and with a fast and successful ramp-up of deliveries, CGM could not schedule with the customers the expected number of installations in the final weeks of 2017. The orders not delivered in 2017 will be installed at the beginning of 2018.







In light of these developments, the Management Board has lowered its financial forecast for the year 2017. It now expects revenue between EUR 580 million and EUR 590 million (previously: EUR 600 to 630 million) and EBITDA between EUR 125 million and EUR 130 million (previously: EUR 138 to 150 million).



Responsible person for this notification: Christian B. Teig (CFO)









Contact:



Christian B. Teig



T +49 261 8000 6200



Email: investor@cgm.com





13-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

