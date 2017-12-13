DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung (FN 181039i)

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: DI Helmut Fallmann
Last name(s): Leopold Bauernfeind
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fabasoft AG


b) LEI

391200WHND7OZEFNNL77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000785407


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
12.30 EUR 9840000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
12.30 EUR 9840000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Deutsche Börse AG; XETRA
MIC: XETR














