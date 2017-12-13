DGAP-DD: mybet Holding SE english

2017. december 13., szerda, 16:39








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


13.12.2017 / 16:38



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Heeg

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

mybet Holding SE


b) LEI

391200ODO3BMYZKNTZ93 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2G8472


b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription to Convertible Bond (new issuance)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
100.00 EUR 25000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
100.00 EUR 25000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-12; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














13.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: mybet Holding SE

Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32

10178 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.mybet-se.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



39429  13.12.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum