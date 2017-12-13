DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. december 13., szerda, 17:22





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero AG


Delivery Hero AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


13.12.2017 / 17:22


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Delivery Hero AG

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Rocket Internet SE Berlin
Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Global Online Takeaway Group S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

06 Dec 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 24.34 % 0.002 % 24.35 % 182498900
Previous notification 25.68 % 2.96 % 28.64 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 44428470 0.00 % 24.34 %
Total 44428470 24.34 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Purchase Option 27.12.2017
3644 0.002 %
    Total 3644 0.002 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:




























































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Rocket Internet SE       %       %       %
Jade 1085. GmbH       %       %       %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital Verwaltungs GmbH       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1       %       %       %
Global Online Takeaway Group S.A. 24.34 %       % 24.35 %
 


Rocket Internet SE       %       %       %
Jade 1085. GmbH       %       %       %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital Verwaltungs GmbH       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1       %       %       %
TAC Special Opportunities I LLC       %       %       %
Avala IV Sela DH Pool GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %
 


Rocket Internet SE       %       %       %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital Verwaltungs GmbH       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1       %       %       %
Global Online Takeaway Group S.A. 24.34 %       % 24.35 %
 


Rocket Internet SE       %       %       %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital Verwaltungs GmbH       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1       %       %       %
TAC Special Opportunities I LLC       %       %       %
Avala IV Sela DH Pool GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %
 


Rocket Internet SE       %       %       %
Jade 1085. GmbH       %       %       %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1       %       %       %
Global Online Takeaway Group S.A. 24.34 %       % 24.35 %
 


Rocket Internet SE       %       %       %
Jade 1085. GmbH       %       %       %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1       %       %       %
TAC Special Opportunities I LLC       %       %       %
Avala IV Sela DH Pool GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %
 


Rocket Internet SE       %       %       %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1       %       %       %
Global Online Takeaway Group S.A. 24.34 %       % 24.35 %
 


Rocket Internet SE       %       %       %
International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %
Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1       %       %       %
TAC Special Opportunities I LLC       %       %       %
Avala IV Sela DH Pool GmbH & Co. KG       %       %       %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 














13.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero AG

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




638389  13.12.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=638389&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum