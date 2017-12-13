DGAP-Adhoc: Air Berlin PLC: NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH filed a petition for the opening of insolvency proceedings
2017. december 13., szerda, 19:26
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Air Berlin PLC / Key word(s): Insolvency
NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH filed a petition for the opening of insolvency proceedings
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)
London, 13 December 2017 - Following the failed acquisition of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH by entities of the Deutsche Lufthansa group and as no other purchaser could be found at short notice, the management of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH today filed with the local court of Berlin-Charlottenburg a petition for the opening of insolvency proceedings over the assets of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH.
NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH will discontinue to operate further flights for the time being.
Person making the notification:
Air Berlin PLC c/o Browne Jacobson LLP, 6 Bevis Marks, Bury Court, London, EC3A 7BA, United Kingdom; ISIN GB00B128C026, WKN AB1000 (Share), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard); ISIN DE000AB100B4 (Bond April 2011 and January 2014), Bondm segment of the open market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000A1HGM38 (Convertible Bonds 2013), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange; ISIN XS1051719786 (EUR Bond May 2014), Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN XS1051723895 (CHF Bond May 2014), SIX Swiss Exchange and Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000A19DMC0 (Convertible Bonds 2017), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Air Berlin PLC
|6 Bevis Marks, Bury Court
|EC3A 7BA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 3434 159 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 3434 159 9
|E-mail:
|ir@airberlin.com
|Internet:
|ir.airberlin.com
|ISIN:
|GB00B128C026, DE000AONQ9H6, DE000AB100B4, DE000A1HGM38, XS1051719786, XS1051723895
|WKN:
|AB1000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Luxemburg, SIX
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
638815 13-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
