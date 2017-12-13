DGAP-Ad-hoc: Air Berlin PLC / Key word(s): Insolvency





Air Berlin PLC: NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH filed a petition for the opening of insolvency proceedings





13-Dec-2017 / 19:26 CET/CEST





NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH filed a petition for the opening of insolvency proceedings

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)

London, 13 December 2017 - Following the failed acquisition of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH by entities of the Deutsche Lufthansa group and as no other purchaser could be found at short notice, the management of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH today filed with the local court of Berlin-Charlottenburg a petition for the opening of insolvency proceedings over the assets of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH.

NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH will discontinue to operate further flights for the time being.

