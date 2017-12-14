DGAP-Ad-hoc: Air Berlin PLC / Key word(s): Insolvency





Air Berlin Finance B.V.: NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH filed a petition for the opening of insolvency proceedings





13-Dec-2017 / 21:24 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH filed a petition for the opening of insolvency proceedings

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)

Amsterdam, 13 December 2017 - Air Berlin Finance B.V. announces that following the failed acquisition of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH by entities of the Deutsche Lufthansa group and as no other purchaser could be found at short notice, the management of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH today filed with the local court of Berlin-Charlottenburg a petition for the opening of insolvency proceedings over the assets of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH.

NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH will discontinue to operate further flights for the time being.

Person making the notification:



Michelle Johnson, Director



E-mail: ir@airberlin.com

Air Berlin Finance B.V., De entree 99 - 197, 1101 HE Amsterdam, Netherlands; ISIN DE000A1HGM38 (Convertible Bonds 2013), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000A19DMC0 (Convertible Bonds 2017), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange