German mutares AG sells its portfolio company A+F Automation + Fördertechnik GmbH for 20.5 mEUR to a fund of Swiss industry partner CGS. Through earn-out payments until 2019, given certain conditions, the purchase price can rise to 25.0 mEUR in total.

 

A+F is a leading manufacturer of high end and end-of-line packaging machines, based in Kirchlengern (Germany). Mutares acquired A+F in November 2014 from German OYSTAR Group and reorganized it through a turn-around.  


