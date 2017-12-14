

DGAP-Ad-hoc: mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover





mutares AG: Mutares sells A+F Automation+Fördertechnik





14-Dec-2017 / 00:34 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







German mutares AG sells its portfolio company A+F Automation + Fördertechnik GmbH for 20.5 mEUR to a fund of Swiss industry partner CGS. Through earn-out payments until 2019, given certain conditions, the purchase price can rise to 25.0 mEUR in total.







A+F is a leading manufacturer of high end and end-of-line packaging machines, based in Kirchlengern (Germany). Mutares acquired A+F in November 2014 from German OYSTAR Group and reorganized it through a turn-around.





For further information, please contact:





mutares AG



Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai



Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Tel. +49 89 9292776-0



Fax +49 89 9292776-22

ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de

German mutares AG sells its portfolio company A+F Automation + Fördertechnik GmbH for 20.5 mEUR to a fund of Swiss industry partner CGS. Through earn-out payments until 2019, given certain conditions, the purchase price can rise to 25.0 mEUR in total.A+F is a leading manufacturer of high end and end-of-line packaging machines, based in Kirchlengern (Germany). Mutares acquired A+F in November 2014 from German OYSTAR Group and reorganized it through a turn-around.For further information, please contact:mutares AGSoh-Pih Mariette NikolaiInvestor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsTel. +49 89 9292776-0Fax +49 89 9292776-22













14-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



