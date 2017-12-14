DGAP-Adhoc: mutares AG: Mutares sells A+F Automation+Fördertechnik
2017. december 14., csütörtök, 00:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover
German mutares AG sells its portfolio company A+F Automation + Fördertechnik GmbH for 20.5 mEUR to a fund of Swiss industry partner CGS. Through earn-out payments until 2019, given certain conditions, the purchase price can rise to 25.0 mEUR in total.
A+F is a leading manufacturer of high end and end-of-line packaging machines, based in Kirchlengern (Germany). Mutares acquired A+F in November 2014 from German OYSTAR Group and reorganized it through a turn-around.
For further information, please contact:
mutares AG
Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel. +49 89 9292776-0
Fax +49 89 9292776-22
ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mutares AG
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMSH2
|WKN:
|A0SMSH
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
638857 14-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
