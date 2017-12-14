DGAP-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate





- Asset and fund management grows to around EUR 2 billion

- New location in Cologne from 1 January 2018

- Management of nine solar parks transferred, in addition to real estate mandates

Hamburg, Germany, 14 December 2017: By merging its asset and fund management business with Cologne Trust Real Estate GmbH and Cologne Trust Fund Management GmbH, the Ernst Russ AG subsidiary Assetando has expanded the real estate portfolio it manages by around 460 thousand m². A consortium of private individuals sold the previous management company. This purchase significantly boosts Assetando"s current portfolio, which is further diversified by the acquisition of nine solar parks. The real estate portfolio consists primarily of funds managed by Cologne-based Merkens Fonds GmbH.

The portfolio comprises a total of 23 real estate units in 23 funds, adding up to a total rental area of around 460 thousand m². All of the properties are situated in Germany, with a regional focus on North Rhine-Westphalia. They are let to creditworthy tenants on mostly long-term, secured leases.

Assetando will open an office in Cologne at the beginning of 2018 as part of the future partnership. In addition to substantially expanding the asset and fund management business, the joint aim is to expand property management activities.

The Ernst Russ AG subsidiary Assetando manages real estate (in Germany and internationally) with a value of around EUR 2 billion and is now also involved in numerous real estate development projects.

"We are very pleased by this transaction with familiar business partners, which enables us to further expand our reach in the real estate management sector. In addition to diversifying our current portfolio as much as possible, we are also aiming for stable and sustainable management, which means long-term management of the properties in the interests of investors," said Matthias Voss, managing director of Assetando. "A deal like this requires a lot of trust between the partners involved. At the same time, this transaction was only possible because we have continually intensified our market presence in the past few months," added Ingo Kuhlmann, the Executive Board member of Ernst Russ AG responsible for the real estate business. "This cooperation further strengthens the strategic position of the Ernst Russ Group. We are delighted!"

About the Ernst Russ Group: The Ernst Russ Group is a publicly listed asset and investment manager with a focus on the maritime sector. It has a fleet of some 150 container, tanker and bulker vessels, which it manages actively or which are managed as fund ships by shipping partners. Its asset management portfolio comprises real estate, renewable energy and private equity assets, among others. The business of the Ernst Russ Group also includes fiduciary services and the structuring and management of alternative investment funds (AIFs). The companies in the Ernst Russ Group currently manage investments of approx. EUR 6.5 billion, in around 200 funds, primarily in the shipping, real estate and renewable energy sectors. The company has offices in Hamburg, Bremen, Düsseldorf and London. www.ernst-russ.de

About Assetando Real Estate GmbH: The Assetando Group is based in Hamburg and was established in 2012. The focus of its commercial operations are fund and asset management as well as advising institutional and private real estate investors of high net worth. Another focus is on the management and development of investments in publicly subsidised housing construction. The company"s managing director is Matthias Voss. Assetando Real Estate GmbH is a subsidiary of Ernst Russ AG. www.assetando.de





