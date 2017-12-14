DGAP-News: Drillisch AG: Management Board Member Contract with Mr. Driesen Prematurely Extended

Drillisch AG: Management Board Member Contract with Mr. Driesen Prematurely Extended


Maintal, December 14, 2017. The Drillisch AG supervisory board extended the appointment of Mr. André Driesen and his employment contract prematurely until March 31, 2021. Mr. Driesen has served as the management board member responsible for finance at Drillisch AG since April 1, 2015, in which role he was closely involved in the recent acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch AG, thus helping to set the course for the creation of a strong fourth player on the German telecommunications market.



"For us, this is an important signal of continuity and stability, especially as Drillisch AG and 1&1 Telecommunication SE grow together", explained chairman of the supervisory board Michael Scheeren. "The Drillisch AG supervisory board is delighted to be able to continue the extremely successful and trusting cooperation with Mr. Driesen."

Drillisch AG


Drillisch AG is one of the largest network-independent telecommunications providers in Germany. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for line-connected as well mobile voice and data services. In the premium segment, Drillisch concentrates on its brand 1&1. The brand for the offline segment is yourfone. In addition, many other successful online brands are part of Drillisch AG, including smartmobil.de, simply, sim.de, McSIM, helloMobil, winSIM and discoTEL.















