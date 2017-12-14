DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Contract





Drillisch AG: Management Board Member Contract with Mr. Driesen Prematurely Extended





14.12.2017 / 14:12







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Drillisch AG: Management Board Member Contract with Mr. Driesen Prematurely Extended





Maintal, December 14, 2017. The Drillisch AG supervisory board extended the appointment of Mr. André Driesen and his employment contract prematurely until March 31, 2021. Mr. Driesen has served as the management board member responsible for finance at Drillisch AG since April 1, 2015, in which role he was closely involved in the recent acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch AG, thus helping to set the course for the creation of a strong fourth player on the German telecommunications market.