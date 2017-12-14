DGAP-News: Drillisch AG: Management Board Member Contract with Mr. Driesen Prematurely Extended
2017. december 14., csütörtök, 14:12
DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Contract
Drillisch AG: Management Board Member Contract with Mr. Driesen Prematurely Extended
"For us, this is an important signal of continuity and stability, especially as Drillisch AG and 1&1 Telecommunication SE grow together", explained chairman of the supervisory board Michael Scheeren. "The Drillisch AG supervisory board is delighted to be able to continue the extremely successful and trusting cooperation with Mr. Driesen."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drillisch AG
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6181 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6181 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
639173 14.12.2017
