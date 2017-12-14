DGAP-DD: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.12.2017 / 17:13



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Plett

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


b) LEI

529900GNB86RB7HRX793 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU1296758029


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
48.00 EUR 192000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
48.00 EUR 192000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com





 
