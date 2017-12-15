DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus Board of Directors Announces Top Management Succession Plan
2017. december 15., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Ad-hoc release, 15 December 2017
Airbus Board of Directors Announces Top Management Succession Plan
The Board of Directors of Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) has decided on a series of Executive changes that ensure an orderly succession in the Executive leadership of Airbus.
Tom Enders (59) has advised the Board that he does not wish to seek another term as
"The privilege of serving this great company comes with a responsibility to support a smooth succession when the time is ripe. In 2019, I will have served all together 14 years at the helm of Airbus and EADS. It"s been a long and exciting journey but now is the time to initiate a leadership change. We need fresh minds for the 2020s. In the coming 16 months, I will work with the Board to ensure a smooth transition to the next CEO and a new generation of leaders; I will focus on our business challenges; and I will further progress and strengthen our ethics and compliance programmes," stated Tom Enders.
Fabrice Brégier (56), Airbus Chief Operating Officer (COO) & President Airbus Commercial Aircraft has indicated to the Board that, as he does not intend to be part of the selection process for the CEO position in 2019, he will step down in February 2018 and pursue other interests.
"After 25 years with the company including five years as MBDA CEO, four years as CEO of Eurocopter and eleven years as COO, CEO or President of Airbus commercial aircraft, I feel the time is right to pursue other opportunities outside. I have been fully dedicated to Airbus and to its success during all these years, and up to my departure next year I will remain focused on meeting Airbus" commitments to all stakeholders and on ensuring a smooth handover to my successor," commented Fabrice Brégier.
Guillaume Faury (49), currently CEO of Airbus Helicopters, will succeed Fabrice in his role as President Airbus Commercial Aircraft.
"I am honoured to have been entrusted with this new challenge, and I look forward to leading the inspiring commercial aircraft business of Airbus," said Guillaume Faury.
"Guillaume represents our next generation of leaders and has demonstrated broad business and industry experience, an international mindset and a clear focus on delivering value during his tenure at the helm of our helicopter business. I look forward to working with him in his new role," Enders said. "Guillaume"s succession at Airbus Helicopters will be decided and announced in the coming weeks."
"The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring orderly succession planning and the continuous development of the executive pipeline. We are confident we have taken the right decisions to ensure Airbus" long term stability and future success and we fully support
"I am very grateful to Fabrice Brégier for his dedication to the company during all these years and for his contribution to the success of Airbus, with its integration, its remarkable international development and the successful launch of new programmes such as the A350, the A320neo and the A330neo. We understand his desire to use this opportunity of change at the top of the company to pursue new opportunities after 25 years," said Ranque.
About Airbus
Media contacts
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
639351 15-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
