1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
10.324 EUR 7226.80 EUR
10.33 EUR 3099.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
10.3258 EUR 10325.80 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
