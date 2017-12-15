







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





15.12.2017 / 08:34







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Sonja

Last name(s):

Wärntges



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

DIC Asset AG





b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1X3XX4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10.324 EUR





7226.80 EUR



10.33 EUR





3099.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

10.3258 EUR





10325.80 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-14; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

XGAT



