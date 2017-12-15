DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english

2017. december 15., péntek, 09:08








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


15.12.2017 / 09:06



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Cedrik
Last name(s): Neike

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
116.35 EUR 95174.30 EUR
116.30 EUR 4303.10 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
116.3478 EUR 99477.4000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














15.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



39441  15.12.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum