DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Standard & Poor"s revised Hapag-Lloyd"s rating outlook to stable
2017. december 15., péntek, 09:51
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Rating
Standard & Poor"s revised Hapag-Lloyd"s rating outlook to stable
Corporate Credit Rating affirmed at B+ / Rating agency acknowledges debt prepayments and cost synergies / Standard & Poor"s expects adequate liquidity in 2018
Rating agency Standard & Poor"s affirmed Hapag-Lloyd"s B+ rating and revised the outlook from negative to stable. Hapag-Lloyd"s debt prepayments and cost synergies after the integration of UASC combined with improved shipping rates and stable near-term industry prospects will support rating-commensurate financial measures and liquidity through 2018, Standard & Poor"s mentioned in the Research Update.
The outlook revision reflects the expectation that Hapag-Lloyd"s improved EBITDA performance and gradual debt reduction will contribute to rating commensurate credit metrics and adequate liquidity in 2018. Further underpinning the outlook revision is the expectation of stable average container shipping freight rates in 2018 (after they improved in 2017 from historical lows in 2016). Furthermore, and because Hapag-Lloyd has an efficient and young fleet with low level investment needed in the medium term after the acquisition of United Arab Shipping Co. (UASC), Standard & Poor"s factors in its relatively low capital investments to be funded with internally generated cash in 2018 and 2019. In addition, Hapag-Lloyd"s strict cost controls and effective integration of UASC only five months after the transaction closed should improve its cost.
"After S&P already improved the outlook for Hapag-Lloyd in July of this year and took us off "Credit Watch" we are now very pleased that our deleveraging efforts are recognised further and that S&P"s outlook for Hapag-Lloyd improved from negative to stable", said Nicolás Burr, CFO of Hapag-Lloyd. "The rating also again confirms the strong industrial logic of the merger, through which we are now better positioned for the still challenging market environment. Our focus is now on realising the synergies."
About Hapag-Lloyd
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475, USD33048AA36
|WKN:
|HLAG47, A1E8QB
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
639427 15.12.2017
