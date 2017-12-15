DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2018

German: http://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2017-integrierter-bericht

English: http://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2017-integrated-report





