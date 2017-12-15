DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2018
German: http://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2017-integrierter-bericht
English: http://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2017-integrated-report














Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
