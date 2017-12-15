DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aareal Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018

German: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2018/

English: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2018/





