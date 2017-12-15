DGAP-AFR: Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2017. december 15., péntek, 15:02





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aareal Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


15.12.2017 / 15:02


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2018
German: https://www.aareal-bank.com/de/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2018/
English: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2018/














15.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




639623  15.12.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=639623&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum