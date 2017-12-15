DGAP-AFR: Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017. december 15., péntek, 15:17
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aareal Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
639643 15.12.2017
