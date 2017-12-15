DGAP-DD: Axel Springer SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Brilliant 310. GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Mathias
Last name(s): Döpfner
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Axel Springer SE


b) LEI

529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005501357


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
66.6272 EUR 26217803.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
66.6272 EUR 26217803.20 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de





 
