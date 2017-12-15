







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





15.12.2017 / 15:47







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Brilliant 310. GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Mathias

Last name(s):

Döpfner

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Axel Springer SE





b) LEI

529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005501357





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

66.6272 EUR





26217803.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

66.6272 EUR





26217803.20 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-13; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



