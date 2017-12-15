DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


15.12.2017 / 18:56



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Team Europe Holding II GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Lukasz
Last name(s): Gadowski
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero AG


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 1,902,600 shares of Team Europe Holding GmbH & Co. KG to Luktev GmbH after termination trust agreement


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-30; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero AG

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
