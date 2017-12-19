DGAP-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA english
2017. december 19., kedd, 15:40
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name: Bernd Geske
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & KGaA
b) LEI
529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
2017-12-18 UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
39601 19.12.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]