Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.12.2017 / 15:39



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Name: Bernd Geske



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the supervisory board

 

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & KGaA



b) LEI



529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44



 



4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code







Type: Share
Description: ISIN: DE0005493092

 

b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)




































































































































































































































































































































































































































Currency Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 6,310 6.310,00
EUR 6,324 7.835,44
EUR 6,325 87.038,33
EUR 6,370 3.554,46
EUR 6,370 3.554,46
EUR 6,370 3.554,46
EUR 6,370 1.707,16
EUR 6,370 3.554,46
EUR 6,365 9.547,50
EUR 6,350 3.492,50
EUR 6,350 3.492,50
EUR 6,350 3.492,50
EUR 6,350 1.504,95
EUR 6,350 1.987,55
EUR 6,350 1.905,00
EUR 6,340 3.487,00
EUR 6,340 3.537,72
EUR 6,340 50,72
EUR 6,340 3.537,72
EUR 6,340 3.537,72
EUR 6,340 1.699,12
EUR 6,335 551,15
EUR 6,335 2.610,02
EUR 6,335 500,47
EUR 6,335 1.818,15
EUR 6,358 3.172,64
EUR 6,358 3.172,64
EUR 6,358 3.172,64
EUR 6,358 877,40
EUR 6,355 4.238,79
EUR 6,355 76,26
EUR 6,355 4.315,05
EUR 6,355 4.315,05
EUR 6,355 1.359,97
EUR 6,355 1.582,40
EUR 6,350 5.073,65
EUR 6,350 590,55
EUR 6,350 4.483,10
EUR 6,350 5.073,65
EUR 6,350 654,05
EUR 6,345 5.450,36
EUR 6,345 76,14
EUR 6,345 10.336,01
EUR 6,350 15.875,00
EUR 6,345 5.742,23
EUR 6,345 507,60
EUR 6,350 9.620,25
EUR 6,370 738,92
EUR 6,370 5.631,08
EUR 6,360 15.900,00
EUR 6,360 15.900,00
EUR 6,360 546,96
EUR 6,360 4.967,16
EUR 6,360 4.859,04
EUR 6,360 5.037,12
EUR 6,363 489,95
EUR 6,362 3.181,00
EUR 6,363 6.363,00
EUR 6,363 15.907,50
EUR 6,363 15.907,50
EUR 6,350 4.540,25
EUR 6,350 2.279,65
EUR 6,350 2.279,65
EUR 6,350 1.358,90
EUR 6,350 857,25
EUR 6,350 2.279,65
EUR 6,350 2.279,65
EUR 6,345 1.269,00
EUR 6,345 4.003,70
EUR 6,345 63,45
EUR 6,351 6.573,29
EUR 6,351 3.963,02
EUR 6,350 1.143,00
EUR 6,350 1.333,50
EUR 6,350 387,35
EUR 6,350 368,30
EUR 6,350 5.397,50
EUR 6,350 2.165,35
EUR 6,350 666,75
EUR 6,350 4.413,25
EUR 6,345 2.379,38
EUR 6,345 3.013,88
EUR 6,345 2.538,00
EUR 6,345 5.076,00
EUR 6,345 1.427,63
EUR 6,345 1.427,63
EUR 6,345 5.393,25
EUR 6,345 4.917,38
EUR 6,345 475,88
EUR 6,345 3.971,97
EUR 6,345 1.104,03
EUR 6,340 4.755,00
EUR 6,340 6.340,00
EUR 6,350 4.762,50
EUR 6,340 4.374,60
EUR 6,340 4.374,60
EUR 6,345 2.715,66
EUR 6,345 1.662,39
EUR 6,345 1.662,39
EUR 6,345 1.065,96
EUR 6,340 5.186,12
EUR 6,340 513,54
EUR 6,340 855,90
EUR 6,340 3.144,64
EUR 6,340 843,22
EUR 6,340 4.450,68
EUR 6,340 855,90
EUR 6,340 1.585,00
EUR 6,340 3.189,02
EUR 6,340 2.821,30
EUR 6,350 4.819,65
EUR 6,350 4.013,20
EUR 6,350 2.952,75
EUR 6,350 1.270,00
EUR 6,350 2.819,40
EUR 6,350 1.460,50
EUR 6,350 527,05
EUR 6,350 1.206,50
EUR 6,350 1.898,65
EUR 6,358 953,70
EUR 6,358 1.589,50
EUR 6,358 1.818,39
EUR 6,358 953,70
EUR 6,358 2.079,07
EUR 6,358 5.321,65
EUR 6,359 12.718,00
EUR 6,353 4.682,16
EUR 6,353 8.271,61
EUR 6,360 5.456,88
EUR 6,360 235,32
EUR 6,360 5.456,88
EUR 6,360 1.570,92
EUR 6,360 597,84
EUR 6,360 2.454,96
EUR 6,360 1.424,64
EUR 6,360 3.822,36
EUR 6,360 4.420,20
EUR 6,362 2.932,88

 

d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
6,3477 EUR 571.289,90 EUR

 

e) Date of the transaction



2017-12-18 UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction







Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
