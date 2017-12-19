





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Name: Bernd Geske



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status



Position:

Member of the supervisory board







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & KGaA



b) LEI



529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44







4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type:

Share

Description:

ISIN: DE0005493092







b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Currency

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR

6,310

6.310,00

EUR

6,324

7.835,44

EUR

6,325

87.038,33

EUR

6,370

3.554,46

EUR

6,370

3.554,46

EUR

6,370

3.554,46

EUR

6,370

1.707,16

EUR

6,370

3.554,46

EUR

6,365

9.547,50

EUR

6,350

3.492,50

EUR

6,350

3.492,50

EUR

6,350

3.492,50

EUR

6,350

1.504,95

EUR

6,350

1.987,55

EUR

6,350

1.905,00

EUR

6,340

3.487,00

EUR

6,340

3.537,72

EUR

6,340

50,72

EUR

6,340

3.537,72

EUR

6,340

3.537,72

EUR

6,340

1.699,12

EUR

6,335

551,15

EUR

6,335

2.610,02

EUR

6,335

500,47

EUR

6,335

1.818,15

EUR

6,358

3.172,64

EUR

6,358

3.172,64

EUR

6,358

3.172,64

EUR

6,358

877,40

EUR

6,355

4.238,79

EUR

6,355

76,26

EUR

6,355

4.315,05

EUR

6,355

4.315,05

EUR

6,355

1.359,97

EUR

6,355

1.582,40

EUR

6,350

5.073,65

EUR

6,350

590,55

EUR

6,350

4.483,10

EUR

6,350

5.073,65

EUR

6,350

654,05

EUR

6,345

5.450,36

EUR

6,345

76,14

EUR

6,345

10.336,01

EUR

6,350

15.875,00

EUR

6,345

5.742,23

EUR

6,345

507,60

EUR

6,350

9.620,25

EUR

6,370

738,92

EUR

6,370

5.631,08

EUR

6,360

15.900,00

EUR

6,360

15.900,00

EUR

6,360

546,96

EUR

6,360

4.967,16

EUR

6,360

4.859,04

EUR

6,360

5.037,12

EUR

6,363

489,95

EUR

6,362

3.181,00

EUR

6,363

6.363,00

EUR

6,363

15.907,50

EUR

6,363

15.907,50

EUR

6,350

4.540,25

EUR

6,350

2.279,65

EUR

6,350

2.279,65

EUR

6,350

1.358,90

EUR

6,350

857,25

EUR

6,350

2.279,65

EUR

6,350

2.279,65

EUR

6,345

1.269,00

EUR

6,345

4.003,70

EUR

6,345

63,45

EUR

6,351

6.573,29

EUR

6,351

3.963,02

EUR

6,350

1.143,00

EUR

6,350

1.333,50

EUR

6,350

387,35

EUR

6,350

368,30

EUR

6,350

5.397,50

EUR

6,350

2.165,35

EUR

6,350

666,75

EUR

6,350

4.413,25

EUR

6,345

2.379,38

EUR

6,345

3.013,88

EUR

6,345

2.538,00

EUR

6,345

5.076,00

EUR

6,345

1.427,63

EUR

6,345

1.427,63

EUR

6,345

5.393,25

EUR

6,345

4.917,38

EUR

6,345

475,88

EUR

6,345

3.971,97

EUR

6,345

1.104,03

EUR

6,340

4.755,00

EUR

6,340

6.340,00

EUR

6,350

4.762,50

EUR

6,340

4.374,60

EUR

6,340

4.374,60

EUR

6,345

2.715,66

EUR

6,345

1.662,39

EUR

6,345

1.662,39

EUR

6,345

1.065,96

EUR

6,340

5.186,12

EUR

6,340

513,54

EUR

6,340

855,90

EUR

6,340

3.144,64

EUR

6,340

843,22

EUR

6,340

4.450,68

EUR

6,340

855,90

EUR

6,340

1.585,00

EUR

6,340

3.189,02

EUR

6,340

2.821,30

EUR

6,350

4.819,65

EUR

6,350

4.013,20

EUR

6,350

2.952,75

EUR

6,350

1.270,00

EUR

6,350

2.819,40

EUR

6,350

1.460,50

EUR

6,350

527,05

EUR

6,350

1.206,50

EUR

6,350

1.898,65

EUR

6,358

953,70

EUR

6,358

1.589,50

EUR

6,358

1.818,39

EUR

6,358

953,70

EUR

6,358

2.079,07

EUR

6,358

5.321,65

EUR

6,359

12.718,00

EUR

6,353

4.682,16

EUR

6,353

8.271,61

EUR

6,360

5.456,88

EUR

6,360

235,32

EUR

6,360

5.456,88

EUR

6,360

1.570,92

EUR

6,360

597,84

EUR

6,360

2.454,96

EUR

6,360

1.424,64

EUR

6,360

3.822,36

EUR

6,360

4.420,20

EUR

6,362

2.932,88







d) Aggregated information



Price

Aggregated volume

6,3477 EUR

571.289,90 EUR







e) Date of the transaction



2017-12-18 UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction



Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR





