Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 91 to 92 BörseG


Eferding, 19.12.2017



Overview

O Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 94a BörseG (Suspension of voting rights)



1. Issuer: Fabasoft AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung
City: Linz
Country: Österreich
4. Name of shareholder(s): FB Beteiligungen GmbH
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.12.2017

6. Total positions


















  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 53.80 % 0.00 % 53.80 % 11,000,000
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 67.19 %   67.19 %  

 


Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:



















A: Voting rights attached to shares


ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct

(Sec 91 BörseG)		 Indirect

(Sec 92 BörseG)		 Direct

(Sec 91 BörseG)		 Indirect

(Sec 92 BörseG)
AT0000785407 5,428,228 490,286 49.35 % 4.46 %
SUBTOTAL A 5,918,514 53.80 %

 

















B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG


Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period		 Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 




















B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement		 Number of

voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

O  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

X  Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



























No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung   49.35 %   49.35 %
2 FB Beteiligungen GmbH 1 4.46 %   4.46 %
           

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.



10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-



Eferding am 19.12.2017

 



 
















