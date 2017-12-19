Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 91 to 92 BörseG





Eferding, 19.12.2017

Overview



O Notification made after deadline



Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 94a BörseG (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: Fabasoft AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung

City: Linz

Country: Österreich

4. Name of shareholder(s): FB Beteiligungen GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.12.2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)

% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)





Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)



Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

53.80 %

0.00 %

53.80 %

11,000,000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

67.19 %



67.19 %







Details



7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares





ISIN Code

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct



(Sec 91 BörseG)

Indirect



(Sec 92 BörseG)

Direct



(Sec 91 BörseG)

Indirect



(Sec 92 BörseG)

AT0000785407

5,428,228

490,286

49.35 %

4.46 %

SUBTOTAL A

5,918,514

53.80 %



B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG





Type of instrument





Expiration Date





Exercise Period

Number of voting



rights that may be



acquired if the



instrument is exercised





% of voting rights















SUBTOTAL B.1







B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Physical /



Cash Settlement

Number of



voting rights

% of voting rights



















SUBTOTAL B.2









8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



O Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.

Name

Directly controlled by No.

Shares held directly (%)

Financial/other instruments held directly (%)

Total of both (%)

1

Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung



49.35 %



49.35 %

2

FB Beteiligungen GmbH

1

4.46 %



4.46 %















9. In case of proxy voting



Date of general meeting: -



Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:



-

Eferding am 19.12.2017



