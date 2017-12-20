DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. december 19., kedd, 18:00
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on December 14, 2017 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 11 dec 2017
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=51789
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
639511 19.12.2017
