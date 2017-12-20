DGAP-Adhoc: innogy SE: Term of Management Board Chairman ends with immediate effect
2017. december 19., kedd, 20:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: innogy SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
As agreed with the Supervisory Board, the term of Peter Terium, chairman of the Management Board of innogy SE, ends with immediate effect.
For now, the Supervisory Board has appointed Uwe Tigges, incumbent CHO of innogy SE, as chairman of the Management Board. Uwe Tigges will also continue his present responsibilities as CHO.
Responsible Person: Dr. Claudia Mayfeld, General Counsel of innogy SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innogy SE
|Opernplatz 1
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-12-00
|E-mail:
|invest@innogy.com
|Internet:
|www.innogy.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AADD2
|WKN:
|A2AADD
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
640609 19-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]