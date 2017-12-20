DGAP-Adhoc: innogy SE: Term of Management Board Chairman ends with immediate effect

19-Dec-2017


As agreed with the Supervisory Board, the term of Peter Terium, chairman of the Management Board of innogy SE, ends with immediate effect.



For now, the Supervisory Board has appointed Uwe Tigges, incumbent CHO of innogy SE, as chairman of the Management Board. Uwe Tigges will also continue his present responsibilities as CHO.



