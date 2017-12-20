DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG: flatex allows first easy trading in Bitcoin via flatex premium-crypto certificate
2017. december 20., szerda, 05:30
DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Market launch
Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, 20 December 2017
FinTech Group: flatex allows first easy trading in Bitcoin via flatex premium-crypto certificate
"Once again we proof our leadership position for innovation in the German investment products sector with this new offer to trade in Bitcoin. Following strong demand by our customers, we are providing a simple and cost-efficient access, with all the benefits of the flatex user experience and convenience," says FinTech Group AG CEO Frank Niehage.
In early 2017, the Bitcoin rate was still just under EUR 1,000. Since then, it has multiplied many times. From summer, the cryptocurrency has experienced a strong price rally. For customers who wanted to participate in Bitcoin growth, access to the cryptocurrency was often complicated, time-consuming and expensive.
"We announced back in November that we will give our customers direct access to this innovative market. We are now implementing this new participation product in the way you expect from flatex: simply, fast and inexpensively. At the same time, we are working on further products in this area," says FinTech Group AG CFO, Muhamad Chahrour.
In 2006, flatex became one of the first FinTechs to introduce a digital flat fee. Today, numerous independent reviews demonstrate that our user experience (UX) and user interfaces (UI) are best in class - whether provided via our mobile services or on our online platform. Our state-of-the-art, proprietary platform lets us respond instantly and at any time to changing markets and client needs. That"s how flatex is able to offer our B2C clients the best platform with the best products at the best prices.
What"s more, our smart technology offers easy scalability - which is why we"ve been so successful at offering it to B2B clients: The FinTech Group Core Banking System (FTG:CBS) is the standard platform for private and special purpose banks. The FTG:CBS provides technological and regulatory banking processes at prices which are 30% lower than average. As a full-service solution, it provides the roughly 500 private and special purpose banks in Germany the kind of technological leap that lets them improve profitability and ensure long-term viability.
We deliver vital services in the B2B sector for many well-known institutions and even government organizations. We also help startups and innovative entrepreneurs in need of banking licenses achieve success quickly through our white label banking services.
Contact:
Roman Kessler
Head of Communications
FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 5
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 041
Roman.kessler@fintechgroup.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FinTech Group AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 5
|60327 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 041
|E-mail:
|ir@fintechgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.fintechgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
640631 20.12.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]