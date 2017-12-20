DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Market launch





Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, 20 December 2017





FinTech Group: flatex allows first easy trading in Bitcoin via flatex premium-crypto certificate

flatex premium-crypto Bitcoin certificate (ISIN: DE000VL6LBC7) enables easy participation in Bitcoin development as of December 21, 2017



Immediate investment with no technical risks and hurdles, such as a crypto exchange account or wallet



Convenient trading at EUR 3.90 per trade - with no additional costs







"Once again we proof our leadership position for innovation in the German investment products sector with this new offer to trade in Bitcoin. Following strong demand by our customers, we are providing a simple and cost-efficient access, with all the benefits of the flatex user experience and convenience," says FinTech Group AG CEO Frank Niehage.

In early 2017, the Bitcoin rate was still just under EUR 1,000. Since then, it has multiplied many times. From summer, the cryptocurrency has experienced a strong price rally. For customers who wanted to participate in Bitcoin growth, access to the cryptocurrency was often complicated, time-consuming and expensive.

"We announced back in November that we will give our customers direct access to this innovative market. We are now implementing this new participation product in the way you expect from flatex: simply, fast and inexpensively. At the same time, we are working on further products in this area," says FinTech Group AG CFO, Muhamad Chahrour.



About FinTech Group AG





The FinTech Group AG (German WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) is a state-of-the-art smart bank. Our financial success is based on flatex, one of the fastest growing and most advanced online brokers in Europe: With more than 200,000 clients and over 12 million trades annually, we are one of the leading online brokers in the German market and the undisputed number one in Austria. As the last independent broker, we guarantee our clients one of the best and most extensive selections of products available.

In 2006, flatex became one of the first FinTechs to introduce a digital flat fee. Today, numerous independent reviews demonstrate that our user experience (UX) and user interfaces (UI) are best in class - whether provided via our mobile services or on our online platform. Our state-of-the-art, proprietary platform lets us respond instantly and at any time to changing markets and client needs. That"s how flatex is able to offer our B2C clients the best platform with the best products at the best prices.

What"s more, our smart technology offers easy scalability - which is why we"ve been so successful at offering it to B2B clients: The FinTech Group Core Banking System (FTG:CBS) is the standard platform for private and special purpose banks. The FTG:CBS provides technological and regulatory banking processes at prices which are 30% lower than average. As a full-service solution, it provides the roughly 500 private and special purpose banks in Germany the kind of technological leap that lets them improve profitability and ensure long-term viability.

We deliver vital services in the B2B sector for many well-known institutions and even government organizations. We also help startups and innovative entrepreneurs in need of banking licenses achieve success quickly through our white label banking services.



Disclaimer





This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by FinTech Group AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. FinTech Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.

Contact:Roman KesslerHead of CommunicationsFinTech Group AGRotfeder-Ring 5D-60327 Frankfurt/Main+49 (0) 69 450001 041Roman.kessler@fintechgroup.com