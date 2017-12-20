DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AUDI AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





AUDI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018

German: http://www.audi.com/jahresfinanzbericht2017

English: http://www.audi.com/annual-financial-report2017



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018

German: http://www.audi.com/geschaeftsbericht2017

English: http://www.audi.com/annual-report2017



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2018

German: http://www.audi.com/halbjahresfinanzbericht2018

English: http://www.audi.com/interim-financial-report2018

