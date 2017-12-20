DGAP-AFR: AUDI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. december 20., szerda, 17:26





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AUDI AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


AUDI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


20.12.2017 / 17:26


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


AUDI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018
German: http://www.audi.com/jahresfinanzbericht2017
English: http://www.audi.com/annual-financial-report2017

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018
German: http://www.audi.com/geschaeftsbericht2017
English: http://www.audi.com/annual-report2017

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2018
German: http://www.audi.com/halbjahresfinanzbericht2018
English: http://www.audi.com/interim-financial-report2018














20.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: AUDI AG

Auto-Union-Straße 1

85045 Ingolstadt

Germany
Internet: www.audi.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




640997  20.12.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=640997&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum