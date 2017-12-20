

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: TAKKT AG





TAKKT AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung





20.12.2017 / 17:20





Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



TAKKT AG



Presselstr. 12



70191 Stuttgart



Deutschland





2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name:

Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway

Oslo

Norwegen



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

06.12.2017



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten

neu

2,999 %

0,34 %

3,34 %

65610331

letzte Mitteilung

3,05 %

0,30 %

3,36 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 21 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 22 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 21 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 22 WpHG)

DE0007446007

0

1967905

0 %

2,999 %

Summe

1967905

2,999 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Verliehene Aktien (rückrufbar)

n/a

Jederzeit

213852

0,33 %





Summe

213852

0,33 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Contract for difference

Unbefristet

Jederzeit

Bar

10026

0,02 %







Summe

10026

0,02 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

State of Norway

%

%

%

Norges Bank

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung:

% (entspricht Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:





