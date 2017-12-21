DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Linde AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Linde AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2018

German: http://www.the-linde-group.com/de/news_and_media/publications/index.html

English: http://www.the-linde-group.com/en/news_and_media/publications/index.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2018

German: http://www.the-linde-group.com/de/news_and_media/publications/index.html

English: http://www.the-linde-group.com/en/news_and_media/publications/index.html





