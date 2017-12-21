DGAP-AFR: Linde AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.12.2017 / 18:04


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Linde AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2018
German: http://www.the-linde-group.com/de/news_and_media/publications/index.html
English: http://www.the-linde-group.com/en/news_and_media/publications/index.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2018
German: http://www.the-linde-group.com/de/news_and_media/publications/index.html
English: http://www.the-linde-group.com/en/news_and_media/publications/index.html














Language: English
Company: Linde AG

Klosterhofstraße 1

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.linde.de





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

